Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.45. 19,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 477,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,974 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after buying an additional 1,314,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,802,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after buying an additional 258,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.