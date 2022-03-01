AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up to $62.27

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.27, but opened at $72.77. AeroVironment shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 845 shares.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

