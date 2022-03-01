African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,031. African Gold Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

