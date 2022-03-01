AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 920,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 892,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

