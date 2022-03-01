Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Achieves $7.35 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $226,326.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,766.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.35 or 0.06750323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00256364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00748918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00069160 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.00402595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00199541 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

