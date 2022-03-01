Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 3.6% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.97.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.33 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,295 shares of company stock valued at $109,376,699. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

