Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.00 and last traded at $115.51. 6,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

