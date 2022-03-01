Akash Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.79 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $148.56 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

