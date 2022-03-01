Akropolis (AKRO) Market Cap Reaches $56.06 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $56.06 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00106287 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,515,813 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.