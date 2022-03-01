Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.45

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 140247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($129.21) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($122.47) to €113.00 ($126.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

