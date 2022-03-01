Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.45

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 140247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($129.21) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($122.47) to €113.00 ($126.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.