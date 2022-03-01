Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.48

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.48 and traded as high as C$9.70. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 1,105,953 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

