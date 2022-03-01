Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Down 11.2%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 7,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 244,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.