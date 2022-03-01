Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda Sells 3,234 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.81. 1,540,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,857 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

