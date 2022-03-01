Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.22

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.22 and traded as high as C$49.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.67, with a volume of 1,559,433 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.64.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.