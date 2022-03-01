Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. 6,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

About Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

