Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Alkermes worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

ALKS opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

