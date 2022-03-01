Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

