AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 503.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,998. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

