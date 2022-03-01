AllSafe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $96,037.92 and approximately $71.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023632 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.