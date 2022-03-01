Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 17,830 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

