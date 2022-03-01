Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.00

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.72), with a volume of 36064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 470 ($6.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 429.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 387.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.95 million and a PE ratio of 110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.