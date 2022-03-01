Alpha Quark Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.16 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00006305 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $72.31 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

