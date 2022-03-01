Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.29

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 2945591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($48.31) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

