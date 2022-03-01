Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.31) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Alstom has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

