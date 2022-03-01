Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.14.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,750,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.