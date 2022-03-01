Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.15. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 13,301 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

