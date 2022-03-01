Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.25

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.
Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)
