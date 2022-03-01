Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

AMADY opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 1.27. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

