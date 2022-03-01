AMATEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $83.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a total market cap of $453,491.38 and $83.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

