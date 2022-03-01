Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.85 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $116.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.37 billion and the highest is $120.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $540.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $630.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $610.24 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,071.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,318.99. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

