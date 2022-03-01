Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
AMZN traded up $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,079.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,318.99.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
