Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,079.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,318.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

