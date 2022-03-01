Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,058.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,318.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

