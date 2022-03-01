Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CFO David Trick Buys 3,000 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) CFO David Trick bought 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMBC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

