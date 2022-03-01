Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 125.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $42.05 on Tuesday, hitting $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -117.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

