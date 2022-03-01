Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

AMBA stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

