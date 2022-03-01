Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.13% from the company’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.67.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $40.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. 103,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,817. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $4,205,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

