Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $40.41 on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. 103,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,817. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.