Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 91.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $40.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

