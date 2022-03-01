Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.62. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

