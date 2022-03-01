Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $164.00. The stock had previously closed at $139.37, but opened at $112.98. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $102.84, with a volume of 51,951 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

