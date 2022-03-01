AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.