Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 154.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

AMCR opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.