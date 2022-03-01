Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $168.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ AMED opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.