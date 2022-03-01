Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Ameresco stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 18.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

