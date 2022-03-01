Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRC. increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

