America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

