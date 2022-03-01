American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment and distribution, oil and natural gas production, geotechnical consulting services, and energy education. It operates through the Oil and Natural Gas Sales and Geotechnical Consulting Services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.