American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,551,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

