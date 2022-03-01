American International Group Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $71,350,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

