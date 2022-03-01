American International Group Inc. Sells 564 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

SBAC stock opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.